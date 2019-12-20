Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.47

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 142528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

