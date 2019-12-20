North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

