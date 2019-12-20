Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $871,130. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

