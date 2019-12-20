Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Sells $222,680.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 164,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

