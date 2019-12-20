NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.