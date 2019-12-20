Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Nutrien by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.