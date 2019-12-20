NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

NVDA stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $7,649,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

