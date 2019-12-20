Oddo Securities Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 383

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 381.99 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

