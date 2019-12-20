Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Down 1.9%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52, 18,446 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,132,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 774.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 210.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,998 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

