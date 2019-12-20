Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OTTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

OTTR stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

