Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $25.08, 23,212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 814,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

