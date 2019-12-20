Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,326,945 shares in the company, valued at $214,529,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $51.05 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 1.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in QAD by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in QAD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in QAD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

