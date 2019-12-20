Panmure Gordon Initiates Coverage on Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec downgraded Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 584.73 ($7.69).

MGGT opened at GBX 644.20 ($8.47) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 456.10 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 667.20 ($8.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 34.82.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

