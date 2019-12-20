Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Shares Down 21.4%

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL)’s stock price fell 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 244,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,817% from the average session volume of 12,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $600,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

