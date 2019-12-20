Patrick V. Auletta Sells 1,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PKOH opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $422.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.30. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKOH. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

