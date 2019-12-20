Paula J. Swain Sells 2,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Incyte by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

