Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

LON:HSTN opened at GBX 116.96 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.40. Hansteen has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42).

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

