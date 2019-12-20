Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARW. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 259.98 ($3.42) on Wednesday. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $459.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.13.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,913.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

