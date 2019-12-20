Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading 14% Higher

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) rose 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGRF. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

About Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

