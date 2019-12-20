Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), approximately 90,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 47,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.54.

Permanent tsb Group Company Profile (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent tsb Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent tsb Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.