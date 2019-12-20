Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 200,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,659,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,570.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 14,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$770.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 115,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$6,325.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 135,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$7,425.00.

CVE:OGO opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. Organto Foods Inc has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

