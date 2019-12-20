Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 595

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price cut by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 381.99 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 562 ($7.39).

In other Petrofac news, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

