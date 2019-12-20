Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $12.32 on Friday. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pfenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

