PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Up 7.1%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.69, 24,166,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 16,220,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,785,000 after buying an additional 1,270,818 shares during the period. Attestor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 29.3% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,983 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,593 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,984,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 540,688 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

