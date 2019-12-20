PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHAS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

