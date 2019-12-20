Philippe Benacin Sells 8,701 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philippe Benacin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $70.54 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inter Parfums by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

