Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 503,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 316,378 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 315,504 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

