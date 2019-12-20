Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Up 4%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62, 117,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 321,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Polarityte alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock worth $148,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.