Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

