Pravin Pranav Buys 1,703 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,265.74.

FCBP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

