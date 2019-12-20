ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Shares Down 0%

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)’s share price were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10, approximately 21 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

