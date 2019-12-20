ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.01 and last traded at $54.87, approximately 1,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 576,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter.

