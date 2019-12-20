Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading Up 12.6%

Purplebricks Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 4,927 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

