Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Decreased by Analyst

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.97%.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

