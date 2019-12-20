Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) Lifted by Cormark

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Leagold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

LMC opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Leagold Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$160.65 million during the quarter.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.