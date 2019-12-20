QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.