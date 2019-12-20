Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $38,610.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $84.71 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 511.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

