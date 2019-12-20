Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.