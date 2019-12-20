Radius Health’s (RDUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDUS. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Radius Health stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 104.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 14.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

