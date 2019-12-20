RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. RealPage has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,928. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 760.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,318 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in RealPage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RealPage by 5,199.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 9,388.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.