Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 7,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,055 ($79.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,958.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

