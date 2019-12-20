RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

