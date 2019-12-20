Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGEN. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Repligen has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $2,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $9,445,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,864,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.