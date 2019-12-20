Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

