Revain (R) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Revain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, OKEx, Kucoin and C-CEX. Revain has a market cap of $20.05 million and $338,463.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, BitFlip, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

