Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00.

TWLO stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

