Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Rite Aid updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

