Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,302 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,670.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $430,085.50.

RMD opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $157.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,382,000 after purchasing an additional 212,459 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after buying an additional 450,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,824,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,714,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,087,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

