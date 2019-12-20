Robert S. Tissue Sells 500 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $13,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

