Robert Schlossman Sells 967 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $45,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $101,020.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

ZS opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 440,077 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 392,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

